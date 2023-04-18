VirtualMeta (VMA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $33,744.94

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 17th. VirtualMeta has a total market cap of $8.38 million and approximately $33,744.94 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VirtualMeta token can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC.

VirtualMeta Token Profile

VirtualMeta’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio.

Buying and Selling VirtualMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00364162 USD and is down -1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $32,978.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

