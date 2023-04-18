Virco Mfg. (VIRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th.

Virco Mfg. Stock Performance

Shares of VIRC stock opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $70.76 million, a PE ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 0.84. Virco Mfg. has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $5.07.

Institutional Trading of Virco Mfg.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Virco Mfg. during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Virco Mfg. during the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Manufacturing Corp. engages in the design, production and distribution of furniture. Its products include mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, folding chairs and folding tables. The company was founded in February 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

Further Reading

