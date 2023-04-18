Vertcoin Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $8.33 million and $54,726.91 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000414 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,251.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.35 or 0.00335036 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00011294 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00072420 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.21 or 0.00536189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.07 or 0.00439886 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003306 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,561,347 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

