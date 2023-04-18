Vertcoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $204,828.69 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000418 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $8.16 million and $204,828.69 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,347.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.10 or 0.00337697 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011561 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00073754 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.74 or 0.00540905 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.64 or 0.00448554 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003411 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,556,535 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

