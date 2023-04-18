Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stake Reduced by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,819 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,146,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,924,017,000 after purchasing an additional 72,552 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 23.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,058,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,629,000 after purchasing an additional 578,564 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 922,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 889,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 820,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,130,000 after purchasing an additional 20,725 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $192.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $219.60.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.82%.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,057 in the last 90 days. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.09.

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

