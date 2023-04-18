Verge (XVG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.31 Million

Verge (XVG) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a market cap of $43.25 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,172.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.37 or 0.00335950 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00011308 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00072583 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.01 or 0.00536924 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.73 or 0.00439900 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003312 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,518,913,632 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

