Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Price Tops $0.0220

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Venus BUSD has a total market cap of $59.36 million and $8.11 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus BUSD token can now be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Venus BUSD Token Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02202851 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $8,403,199.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

