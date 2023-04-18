Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Bailard Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $50,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,174,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 687,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,319,000 after buying an additional 10,019 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.55. The stock had a trading volume of 939,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $226.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.77.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

