Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.1% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Parkwood LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,880. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $226.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.77. The company has a market cap of $281.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

