Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VOO traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $379.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,792,338. The company has a market capitalization of $283.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $413.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $369.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.81.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

