Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,702,000 after purchasing an additional 375,672 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,959,000 after purchasing an additional 273,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,801. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.24. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $214.37. The stock has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

