Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Holdings Raised by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.22. The stock had a trading volume of 563,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,031. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.48. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $77.78.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

