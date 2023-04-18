Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Holdings Raised by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 261.2% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 817.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $194.27 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $163.55 and a 52-week high of $219.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.67.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.