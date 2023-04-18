Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Trimmed by Mokosak Advisory Group LLC

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.74. 55,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,432. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.11. The firm has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $240.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

