Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Position Increased by Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $6,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,884,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,605,000 after purchasing an additional 908,318 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,870,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,166,000 after purchasing an additional 92,803 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,436,000 after purchasing an additional 145,746 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 526,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,379,000 after buying an additional 32,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,454,000 after acquiring an additional 12,820 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.22. The company had a trading volume of 22,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,604. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.47. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $109.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.