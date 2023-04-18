Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (NASDAQ:VNQI) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) rose 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.95 and last traded at $41.92. Approximately 243,119 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 252,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.69.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $581,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 153.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund during the third quarter worth $34,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

