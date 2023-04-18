Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,862 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $46.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.68. The company has a market cap of $110.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.84.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

