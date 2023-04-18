Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Stock Position Reduced by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. FAS Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 184.6% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $139.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $164.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.57.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

