Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Stock Holdings Increased by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $250.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $213.73 and a 12 month high of $309.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.37.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.