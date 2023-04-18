Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,982,644 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 1,748,307 shares.The stock last traded at $19.46 and had previously closed at $19.34.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.70.

Institutional Trading of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OUNZ. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 211,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 53,509 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC increased its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 69,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 46,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the period.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Company Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

