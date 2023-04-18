Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.60. Approximately 11,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 346% from the average daily volume of 2,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, AlphaValue raised shares of Vallourec to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Vallourec Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Vallourec Company Profile

Vallourec ( OTCMKTS:VLOWY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Vallourec had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter.

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

