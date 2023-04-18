V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 30,027 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after buying an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in V.F. by 21.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $746,627,000 after buying an additional 4,404,458 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in V.F. by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,854,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,422,000 after buying an additional 1,558,582 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the first quarter valued at $83,806,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in V.F. in the first quarter valued at $50,416,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get V.F. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V.F. Price Performance

VFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Williams Trading upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Edward Jones raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $58.88.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.15%.

V.F. Profile

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.