USDX [Kava] Achieves Market Cap of $86.91 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00002566 BTC on popular exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $86.91 million and $1.10 million worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,361.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.02 or 0.00438259 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00121940 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00030245 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00041272 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001235 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

