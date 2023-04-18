US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Bought by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in US Foods by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,311,000 after purchasing an additional 80,621 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in US Foods by 16.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in US Foods by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USFD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.45.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 2,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $99,844.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,954,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Sunil Gupta sold 5,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $226,153.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,440.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 2,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $99,844.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,954,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,698,246 shares of company stock valued at $298,770,187 in the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.47. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.70.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. US Foods had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. On average, analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

