Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:UE opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.54. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $19.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.69.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $101.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Edge Properties

In other news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $316,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Edge Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,450,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602,331 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,343,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,701,000 after purchasing an additional 272,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,821,000 after purchasing an additional 68,525 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,386,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,627,000 after purchasing an additional 81,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,878,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,464,000 after purchasing an additional 64,414 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Edge Properties

(Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, and management of retail real estate. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and industrial parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.