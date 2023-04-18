UNIUM Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $585.24 Million (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 18th. One UNIUM token can now be purchased for about $40.93 or 0.00135005 BTC on popular exchanges. UNIUM has a market cap of $585.24 million and $116,105.47 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UNIUM has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNIUM Token Profile

UNIUM launched on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,300,000 tokens. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIUM’s official website is unium.finance. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 41.07123163 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $117,513.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIUM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

