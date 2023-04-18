Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Issues Earnings Results

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $34.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.82 million.

Unity Bancorp Stock Up 1.8 %

Unity Bancorp stock opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Unity Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average is $26.26. The company has a market capitalization of $238.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Unity Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.37%.

Insider Activity at Unity Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Unity Bancorp

In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $420,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,169 shares in the company, valued at $58,844.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $420,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,169 shares in the company, valued at $58,844.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Wayne Courtright sold 3,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $96,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,907 shares of company stock worth $928,355 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 148.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 29.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Unity Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 45.0% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 481,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after buying an additional 149,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Unity Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Unity Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

About Unity Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.