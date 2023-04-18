Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Short Interest Down 21.1% in March

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,500 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 180,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unitil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Unitil from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Get Unitil alerts:

Unitil Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of UTL traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,461. The firm has a market cap of $935.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.52. Unitil has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $61.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.55.

Unitil Increases Dividend

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Unitil had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Unitil will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unitil

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Unitil by 36.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unitil in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 11.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the local distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Others. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.