UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Decreased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 306,011 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,147 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.3% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $162,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $127,592,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.89.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $504.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,526,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,357. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.06. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $449.70 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.18%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

