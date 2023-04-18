United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
United States Antimony Stock Performance
United States Antimony stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. United States Antimony has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $0.52. The company has a current ratio of 18.25, a quick ratio of 17.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40.
United States Antimony Company Profile
