United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of UPS opened at $193.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.96. The stock has a market cap of $165.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.22.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

