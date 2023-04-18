United Oil & Gas (LON:UOG) Trading Down 8.3%

United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.57 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02). Approximately 12,005,044 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 4,928,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.80 ($0.02).

United Oil & Gas Stock Down 8.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.47. The firm has a market cap of £10.83 million, a P/E ratio of 165.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.12.

United Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Oil & Gas Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom, other countries in Europe, and Latin America. The company holds interests in the Abu Sennan concession located in the Western Desert region of onshore Egypt; the Maria license located in the Central North Sea, and the Walton Morant license located in offshore Jamaica.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.