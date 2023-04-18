Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,340 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 0.6% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 162.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.88. 279,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,431,153. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.08.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

