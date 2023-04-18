Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) Short Interest Update

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the March 15th total of 39,900 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 122,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Ucommune International Price Performance

Shares of UK stock remained flat at $0.97 on Monday. 225,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,628. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57. Ucommune International has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

Ucommune International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

