Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) Short Interest Update

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the March 15th total of 39,900 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 122,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Ucommune International Price Performance
Shares of UK stock remained flat at $0.97 on Monday. 225,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,628. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57. Ucommune International has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $7.00.
Ucommune International Company Profile
