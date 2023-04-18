Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Shares Gap Up to $362.60

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $362.60, but opened at $371.66. Tyler Technologies shares last traded at $376.68, with a volume of 27,910 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $301.00 to $424.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.00.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.25 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $335.19 and its 200-day moving average is $328.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Activity

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $452.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.73, for a total value of $322,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,353.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.73, for a total transaction of $322,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,353.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $273,498.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $6,023,484.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,898 shares of company stock worth $6,195,979 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,642,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,306,000 after acquiring an additional 357,779 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5,230.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 204,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,032,000 after acquiring an additional 200,967 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,497,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 750,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,957,000 after acquiring an additional 159,618 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

