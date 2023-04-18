TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Sets New 52-Week Low at $29.49

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.49 and last traded at $29.52, with a volume of 11847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $559.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.90.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.32 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 36.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 36.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Michael James Hall acquired 1,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,427.31. Following the purchase, the general counsel now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $164,622.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Michael James Hall purchased 1,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.11 per share, with a total value of $40,427.31. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,622.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael M. Ozimek acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.15 per share, for a total transaction of $33,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,517.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,689 shares of company stock worth $295,358. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.4% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 812,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,536,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 3rd quarter valued at $790,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 45,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 26.6% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

