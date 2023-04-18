Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.48. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $26.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.38.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 39,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $916,485.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,190.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 129,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

