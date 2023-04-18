ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Short Interest Update

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the March 15th total of 907,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 464,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ToughBuilt Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,751 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 12,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries in the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 265.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 44,573 shares during the period. 11.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ToughBuilt Industries alerts:

ToughBuilt Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TBLT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.08. 284,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,367. ToughBuilt Industries has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $41.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00.

ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ToughBuilt Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ToughBuilt Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.