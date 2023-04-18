TotalEnergies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TTE)

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 11,241 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 537% compared to the average volume of 1,764 call options.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.0 %

TTE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.32. The stock had a trading volume of 492,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,949. TotalEnergies has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $65.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $159.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.62.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $63.88 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TotalEnergies

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.543 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 28.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTE. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 36,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 79,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after buying an additional 16,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTE shares. Wolfe Research upgraded TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.91) to €73.00 ($79.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

