Tobam Raises Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,440,000 after buying an additional 94,311 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $374,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,784,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DE. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.86.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $391.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $404.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $408.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

