Tobam Has $344,000 Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Tobam lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $736,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 12,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,781,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,933,000 after purchasing an additional 108,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $107.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $125.36.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 65.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.