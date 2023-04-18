Tobam Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Tobam raised its position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,546 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BB. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 272,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 170,083 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 17.5% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 133,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 5.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 193,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 138.4% during the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 969,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 563,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BB. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of BlackBerry from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

BlackBerry Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BB stock opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. BlackBerry Limited has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 111.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 28,237 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $130,737.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,772.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

