Tobam Grows Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Tobam increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
WFC stock opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $155.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.50.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.
