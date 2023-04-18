Tobam Buys 18,078 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Tobam increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,078 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 97,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 97,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 59,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 38,091 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T stock opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.28%.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

