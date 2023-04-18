Tobam Buys 156 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Tobam increased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in American Tower were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $208.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.19.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 162.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.24.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

