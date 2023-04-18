Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Short Interest Down 29.6% in March

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,700 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the March 15th total of 208,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tiptree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Tiptree alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tiptree news, CEO Jonathan Ilany bought 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,565. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tiptree

Tiptree Stock Up 1.5 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Tiptree by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 76,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tiptree by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 274,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

TIPT stock opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.05. Tiptree has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $16.97.

Tiptree Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This is an increase from Tiptree’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -74.07%.

About Tiptree

(Get Rating)

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.