Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Trading Up 1.1%

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO – Get Rating) shares rose 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 47 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 47 ($0.58). Approximately 49,358 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 246,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.50 ($0.58).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.29, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 38.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 37.60. The company has a market capitalization of £158.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -671.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Time Out Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and entertainment business. It operates through two segments, Time Out Market and Time Out Media. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail, events, and sponsorship business activities. The Time Out Media segment engages in the sale of digital and print advertising, local marketing solutions, and live events tickets, as well as is involved in the e-commerce transactions and franchise activities.

