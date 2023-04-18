Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.23

Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 114334 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Theralase Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$50.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.31.

About Theralase Technologies

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of photo dynamic compounds (PDCs) and their associated drug formulations to treat cancer, bacteria, and viruses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented and proprietary super-pulsed laser technology for the healing of chronic knee pain, as well as for off-label use to heal various nerve, muscle, and joint conditions.

