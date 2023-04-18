The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 340,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 8.5% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $29,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 40,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 39,486 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meredith Wealth Planning bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $100.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $183.23 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $133.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Huber Research began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.23.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

