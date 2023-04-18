The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.07.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $77.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $83.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.30. The company has a market cap of $89.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

